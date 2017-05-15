The best incentive for someone to return to Greece is investments, main opposition New Demcracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday in discussions with Greeks living in London.

He estimated that new investments along with meritocracy in the public sector and the necessary reforms in the economy, health and justice will bring back the Greeks living abroad.

As he said, during the seven years of the crisis, a lot of young people left the country because they did not have any alternative.

“It is a new community of new-migrants. A Greece outside Greece. I do not want to use that term. You are an important part of the country outside Greece … We have to make use of this part of the Diaspora. Other countries have done so. We will try to do it with first step the voting right for the Greeks that live abroad” added Mitsotakis.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Tsipras and Putin underline need for strengthening relations

NEXT ARTICLE

Golden Dawn MP Kasidiaris ejected from parliament session

Related Post

China building military defense structures on artificial islands

China building military defense structures on artificial islands
/ Dec 14
US troops to arrive in Europe in January to reassure allies

US troops to arrive in Europe in January to reassure allies
/ Dec 14
Greek PM pledges support for farmers, says recovery can’t depend on tourism alone

Greek PM pledges support for farmers, says recovery can’t depend on tourism alone
/ Dec 20