“The basic scenario on which everyone is working is to have an overall agreement on May 22 with the definition of the medium-term debt measures and the ratification of the staff level agreement,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Thursday in statements to SKAI TV.

“The messages we receive both from the political and the financial sectors prove that we are on the final stretch and we will probably have an agreement on May 22 or some days later,” Tzanakopoulos noted.

He also stressed that the government will not implement the measures if the IMF does not participate in the programme or the medium-term measures on the Greek debt are not defined because, as he said, it was the IMF that asked for these measures and not the Europeans.