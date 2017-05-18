“The basic scenario on which everyone is working is to have an overall agreement on May 22 with the definition of the medium-term debt measures and the ratification of the staff level agreement,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Thursday in statements to SKAI TV.

“The messages we receive both from the political and the financial sectors prove that we are on the final stretch and we will probably have an agreement on May 22 or some days later,” Tzanakopoulos noted.

He also stressed that the government will not implement the measures if the IMF does not participate in the programme or the medium-term measures on the Greek debt are not defined because, as he said, it was the IMF that asked for these measures and not the Europeans.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Clashes in Greece as thousands protest austerity

NEXT ARTICLE

ECB lowers borrowing ceiling for Greek banks

Related Post

New twist in Turkish army officers extradition case

New twist in Turkish army officers extradition case
/ Dec 7
New Democracy: Tsipras undermines the Greek people’s future

New Democracy: Tsipras undermines the Greek people’s future
/ Apr 10
China building military defense structures on artificial islands

China building military defense structures on artificial islands
/ Dec 14