113 migrants and refugees arrived on the northern Aegean islands in the last 48 hours. 50 of them were recorded on Chios and 63 on Samos while no arrivals were reported on Lesvos.

According to police 8,905 persons that have sought for asylum and their request has been not examined yet remained stranded on Monday in the hotspots and other hosting facilities on Lesvos (3,148), Chios (3,918) and Samos (1,839).