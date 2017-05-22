Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview with voria.gr website on Monday accused the prime minister of lying to the Greek people.

Mitsotakis underlined the need to reduce taxes adding that his government would ask from the creditors to reduce the primary surplus target from 3.5 pct to 2 pct to obtain fiscal room.

“We will fully implement our commitments. We will immediately carry out the structural reforms required by the state and the economy to attract investments, create new businesses as well as new and quality jobs,” he stated.