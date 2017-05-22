“The government voted a new memorandum which commits the country until 2021, without having the legalisation. The government surrendered, it did not negotiate and delayed in purpose and this delay increased the cost, stated on Monday PASOK leader and head of the Democratic Alliance Fofi Gennimata during an event in Alexandria, Imathia prefecture.

“The notorious offset measures are a lie. Reality are the measures,” said Gennimata adding that a huge sign reading ‘for sale’ is hanging over the country.

She said that there is an alternative way but first of all an agreement between all the political forces and a national plan is needed.

The head of the Democratic Alliance is touring the prefecture of Imathia and in the evening will speak at a political meeting in the city of Veria.