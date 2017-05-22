“The Patriarchate is our cradle and the Turkish leadership must realize that the presence of the Patriarchate in Constantinople is one of Turkey’s most powerful ties with the EU and the West. I hope and believe that in the end the Turkish leadership will understand it and will enable the Patriarchate to do its work, especially the educational one, and I am talking about the reopening of the School of Halki,” Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Monday during his visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, where he met with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Pavlopoulos is in Istanbul to participate in the summit marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Black Sea Cooperation Organization (BSEC), at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

