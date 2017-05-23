Hellenic Sugar Industry expects binding offers for Serbia units by June

Phantis
Hellenic Sugar Industry expects to receive binding offers from candidates in a tender to buy two sugar factories in Serbia by the end of June, Antonis Hatzidiamantis, chairman of the company told ANA.

He said that candidates in the tender surpassed nine and noted that their interest was strong. All candidate investors are based in Western Europe and Serbia.

The tender to sell AD Fabrica Secera Sajkaska Zabali and Crevnka Fabrica Secera AD Crevnka was launched in January 2017. Hellenic Sugar Industry owns 92.6 pct and 87.5 pct of the two companies’ equity capital, respectively.

Hatzidiamantis said that lower than expected producers’ activity -only 64,000,000 sq.m. of beet were sowed this year- meant that Hellenic Sugar Industry will not operate the Serres factory for the fourth successive year.

