“(Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras’ theatre costs a lot to the Greek people. It’s time for the curtain to fall,” main opposition New Democracy said in an announcement on Tuesday.

“The government delayed for months the conclusion of the review and sent the economy back to recession. It also burdened the Greeks with a fourth memorandum and additional painful austerity measures and increased the bill to 14.2 bln euros,” noted ND.

Unfortunately, Tsipras lied again, said the main opposition party adding that yesterday we had another Eurogroup meeting without an agreement on the debt or Greece’s participation in the ECB’s quantitative easing programme.

“The only tangible results are the cutbacks on pensions, the reduction of the tax free ceiling, the abolition of social benefits and the huge increase of levies to the social security funds for the professionals. And of course many years of austerity with unbearable primary surpluses,” ND’s announcement concluded.