A friendly football game between Barcelona veterans and Greek national team veterans will be held on Thursday 8 June at 18:30 at the municipality Stadium of Mytilene.

The event is organised by the municipality of Lesvos, FC Barcelona Foundation (Fundacio FC Barcelona) and the Union of Barcelona players. It is part of a broader program implemented by Barcelona Foundation on Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

“The event aims to honour the citizens of Lesvos for their contribution to the refugees crisis. Moroever it reminds that the refugees crisis is part of an international humanitarian disaster created by the ongoing conflicts, the poverty and the climate change,” stated Lesvos mayor Spyros Galinos to Athens Macedonian News Agency.

