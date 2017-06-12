I have great respect for the reforms that the Greeks have been asked to carry out over the last years and I am aware that not only political decisions were taken but they were also approved by the Parliament, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank Walter Steinmeier said in statements to the Athens Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on the sidelines of the Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos’ visit to Berlin.

Asked on the relations between the two countries, the German President said:

“During my last visit to Greece, I noticed that the climate has changed, the confidence has increased and the figures have improved.”

Asked on the Eurogroup and the chances of a comprehensive agreement, he said:

“A President cannot make a guess, but I hope that the preliminary negotiations that are taking place now are sufficient and that the Finance ministers will manage to bridge the gap and come up with a common solution. I am convinced that everyone is working for this purpose.”

Steinmeier cleared out that the future of Europe without Greece is as inconceivable as the past of Europe without Greece.

