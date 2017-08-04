In keeping with a tradition of many years, the Ministry of Culture and Sports will be celebrating the August full moon with archaeological sites and monuments being open to the public for a series in August moonlight.

From August 5-9, and with celebrations peaking on the night of the full moon, August 7, 93 locations, including sites, museums and monuments, will be hosting concerts, poetry readings, stargazing events, theatrical performances, art exhibitions, dance performances, guided tours, shadow theater). In addition, though not hosting any specific events for the full moon, 22 other venues and museums will also remain open to the public.

Admission to all locations is free.

You can see the full list of archaeological sites and museums that will be open to the public, as well as the sites of the different events here (list is in English).

Source: ERT