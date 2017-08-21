New Democracy slams Tsipras ‘fake promises’

New Democracy criticized Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras record of promises that he made in last year’s Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), saying he gave “13 fake promises”.

In an ongoing exchange of reprovals with the government, ND said “Maximos Mansion and Mr. Tsipras desperately seek to turn back the public debate agenda many decades. They use this method of propaganda in an effort to make Greeks forget about their actions: Unbearable over-taxation, provocative incompetence and constant lying.”

It then went on to mention Tsipras’ unfulfilled pledges at the 2016 TIF to complete the program review “very soon”, to finalize the measures for debt relief, to include Greece in the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program, to replace the unified property tax ENFIA with “a fairer on”, to achieve high economic growth rates in 2017 and to agree on low primary surplus targets with the country’s lenders.

“We expect with interest Mr. Tsipras new promises and new lies which he will serve up this year, as well as the excuses for his failure to deliver on the ones he made last year,” ND added.