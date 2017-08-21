Provocative statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Çavusoglu

Addressing the Turkish Parliament, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu stated that there are still problems between Turkey and Greece in the Aegean, such as the sovereignty of certain islands and islets, including the absence of sea borders specified by an international treaty concluded between Turkey and Greece. The Turkish FM also mentioned that the interpretation of the articles in Lausanne and Paris Treaties regarding sovereignty and disarmament of the Aegean islands is also problematic.

Following these provocative statements by FM Çavusoglu, Greek government spokesperson Dimitris Tzanakopoulos sent a strict message to Ankara stressing, “There is no way we will allow any dispute of the international treaties or the Greek borders”. This is an extreme view that does not promote trust and cooperation between the two countries, he added, concluding, “There are both sea borders and international treaties that determine all these issues legally and definitively”.