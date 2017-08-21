Phantis
Putin names new ambassador to US

Posted on August 21, 2017, 2:45 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin has named deputy foreign minister Anatoly Antonov as the country’s new ambassador to the United States.

He will replace Sergei Kislyak, who served for as Moscow’s envoy to Washington for more than nine years.

U.S-Russian relations have fallen to their lowest point since the Cold War, with U.S. intelligence agencies concluding that Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election, in an effort to help Donald Trump win. Russia has denied meddling in the election.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is conducting a criminal probe into whether the Trump campaign illegally colluded with Moscow.

Trump has been largely dismissive of numerous investigations underway in the U.S. about Russian meddling in the election, repeatedly calling the probes a “witch hunt.”

 

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

