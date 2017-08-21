The entire staff of the Serbian Embassy in the FYR Macedonia capital has been withdrawn for urgent consultations in Belgrade in a move that has further strained relations between the Balkan neighbors.

The FYR Macedonia Foreign Ministry said it “is not aware of the reasons for this decision.”

Serbian officials have not given a reason for the withdrawal. Serbian state TV said Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will comment on Monday.

Relations between the two countries have been strained since FYR Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev formed his coalition government this spring, almost six months after a parliamentary election.

Both Serbia and its ally Russia have voiced support for FYR Macedonia’s former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski’s conservative VMRO-DPMNE party. The party placed first in the election, but without winning a governing majority.

mm

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

New Democracy slams Tsipras ‘fake promises’

Related Post

New Democracy: The governmentt should stop keeping the country hostage

New Democracy: The governmentt should stop keeping the country hostage
/ Mar 29
KKE accuses government of ‘disgraceful policy’

KKE accuses government of ‘disgraceful policy’
/ Dec 10
France invites cyber agency to help protect election

France invites cyber agency to help protect election
/ Dec 15