Man stabs Elefsina mayor in the thigh

A 35-year-old man with a history of mental health issues has been placed under arrest in connection with a knife attack on Elefsina Mayor Giorgos Tsoukalas on Monday morning, authorities announced. The culprit entered the mayor’s office around noon on Monday and stabbed him twice in the thigh before walking out, without being detected by municipality staff.

According to exclusive information provided by Athens-Macedonian News Agency sources, the motive for the attack was not linked to the termination of the suspect’s employment contract with the municipality.

The suspect is currently being held at the Elefsina police station while, according to sources, in the past he has been admitted for treatment in a public mental hospital in the northern suburbs of Athens.

The Elefsina mayor was rushed to Thriasio Hospital, where he underwent surgery. According to the hospital doctors, he is doing well and his condition does not give rise to concern.

