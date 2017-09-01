About 700 kilos of marijuana were located and seized by the Greek coast guard inside a Turkish-flagged sailboat on Friday, after authorities responded to a distress call issued by the vessel stranded southwest of the island of Nisyros.

The wooden sailboat’s three-man crew said they suffered a mechanical failure and requested assistance. The vessel was first located by the passing Maltese-flagged freighter ?Shirvan? and was later towed to the port of Mandraki.

Coast Guard officials found numerous makeshift plastic packages with marijuana onboard. The crew has been arrested and detained in Kos.