An automatic exchange of information about financial accounts (bank deposits etc.) between Greece and dozens of other countries will be launched in the near future to combat tax evasion. The Greek Finance Ministry has issued a list of the countries to which the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on automatic exchange of financial account information will apply, on a bilateral basis. This is an important step to enhance exchange of information about movements in accounts of Greek taxpayers abroad, and will improve the efficiency of audit authorities combating tax evasion.

In particular, the countries with which Greece will start exchanging information in 2017 and after 2018 are: Albania, Anguilla, Argentina, the Bailiwick of Guernsey, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Colombia, Faroe Islands, Greenland, Iceland, India, Isle of Man, Jersey, Mexico, Montserrat, the Netherlands (concerning Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba islands), Norway, Seychelles, South Africa, South Korea, and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Moreover, Greece will also start exchanging information in 2018 with the following countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Australia, Bahrain, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Cook Islands, Curaçao, Ghana, Grenada, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Pakistan, Russia, the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Saint Martin, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

Source: ERT