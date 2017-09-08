ESTONIA (ANA/S. Aravopoulou)  – Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Friday the European Union should not only condemn North Korea for its recent nuclear test, but include the countries that support it with know-how, technology and materials.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting of the EU’s 28 foreign ministers in the Estonian capital Tallinn, Kotzias said he had named those countries during the talks and received assurances the issue would be looked into.

“We also discussed North Korea and its nuclear and missile program. On our side, we note the need to not only condemn North Korea, but also those countries that supply it with knowledge, technology and materials. I have also named these countries and the Commission has promised to examine it,” he told journalists, adding that talks on all the issues raised were productive.

The foreign ministry also expressed Greece’s solidarity and condolences to the people of Mexico following the deadly earthquake earlier today.

“We express our solidarity to the Mexican people for the victims of the catastrophic earthquake. Sincere condolences to their families,” the ministry said in a tweet.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

