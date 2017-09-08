Railway connection for Greek and Bulgarian ports

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Bulgarian counterpart, Boyko Borisov, signed on Wednesday a memorandum of cooperation for the railway connection of Greek and Bulgarian ports. The railroad will connect three Greek ports (Thessaloniki, Kavala and Alexandroupoli) with three Bulgarian ports (Burgas, Varna and Ruse on the banks of the Danube). Apart from strengthening bilateral relations, the railroad is also expected to support cargo transports, given that it will include the logistics centers of the transit ports, and will be an important part of trans-European transport networks.

This project promotes growth in the transit areas, is a powerful leverage for the development and facilitation of flows in the wider area, and demonstrates the potential for collective activities in the Balkan countries and the EU member states. It also lays the foundations for further strengthening of Greek-Bulgarian relations and for continuous cooperation in a developmental and constructive direction.

Source: ERT