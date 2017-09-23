Kotzias: Greece is a pillar of stability in an unstable region

Greece is a pillar of stability in a region that is still extremely unstable, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Saturday at the 72nd UN General Assembly.

Kotzias stressed that Greece follows a multidimensional external policy amid wider insecurity and instability in the world. In this context, Kotzias pointed out that Greece promotes a positive cooperation agenda in international relations and highlighted the initiatives taken. In particular, he referred to the Rhodes Conference on Security and Stability, the Athens Conference on Religious and Cultural Pluralism and Peaceful Coexistence in the Middle East, and the newly established Forum of Ancient Civilizations. In an effort to develop a positive, multifaceted cooperation agenda with emphasis on synergies and joint actions, notably through culture, he said, Greece and have created a series of tripartite partnerships with states such as Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Palestine Cyprus in order to promote peace and stability in the region.

Moreover, Kotzias highlighted the Greek regional cooperation initiative in the Balkans with the establishment of four-party partnerships between Greece, Bulgaria, Albania and FYROM. “We are constantly cultivating friendly relations and strengthening our co-operation with all our neighboring states to promote stability in our region and the well-being of our peoples,” the Foreign Minister noted, stressing that any acts and statements undermining good neighborly relations should be avoided.