Phantis
Politics Greece

Kotzias: Greece is a pillar of stability in an unstable region

mm

Posted on September 23, 2017, 12:32 pm
49 secs

Greece is a pillar of stability in a region that is still extremely unstable, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Saturday at the 72nd UN General Assembly.

Kotzias stressed that Greece follows a multidimensional external policy amid wider insecurity and instability in the world. In this context, Kotzias pointed out that Greece promotes a positive cooperation agenda in international relations and highlighted the initiatives taken. In particular, he referred to the Rhodes Conference on Security and Stability, the Athens Conference on Religious and Cultural Pluralism and Peaceful Coexistence in the Middle East, and the newly established Forum of Ancient Civilizations. In an effort to develop a positive, multifaceted cooperation agenda with emphasis on synergies and joint actions, notably through culture, he said, Greece and have created a series of tripartite partnerships with states such as Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Palestine Cyprus in order to promote peace and stability in the region.

Moreover, Kotzias highlighted the Greek regional cooperation initiative in the Balkans with the establishment of four-party partnerships between Greece, Bulgaria, Albania and FYROM. “We are constantly cultivating friendly relations and strengthening our co-operation with all our neighboring states to promote stability in our region and the well-being of our peoples,” the Foreign Minister noted, stressing that any acts and statements undermining good neighborly relations should be avoided.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Educational programs for kids at the Acropolis Museum

Related Post

ND criticizes ‘erratic and opportunistic’ government after Eurogroup decision to freeze debt relief

ND criticizes ‘erratic and opportunistic’ government after Eurogroup decision to freeze debt relief
/ Dec 14
Obama says he’d back Obamacare repeal if GOP has better plan

Obama says he’d back Obamacare repeal if GOP has better plan
/ Jan 6
Chancellor Merkel reassures Tsipras she is working for a solution at Eurogroup

Chancellor Merkel reassures Tsipras she is working for a solution at Eurogroup
/ Apr 6