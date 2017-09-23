ANKARA, TURKEY — Organizers have stripped Miss Turkey 2017 of her crown over a social media posting that was deemed insulting to the memory of the 250 people killed while opposing last year’s failed military coup.

Miss Turkey organizers said the 18-year-old Itir Esen was dethroned Friday — a day after she won the contest and the right to represent Turkey at the Miss World contest in China — over a tweet they described as “unacceptable.”

Media reports said a flippant remark that the model and university student had posted on Twitter as the country held memorials for the victims on the anniversary of the July 15, 2016, coup attempt, had caused uproar on social media. Esen reportedly denied the account was hers.

Runner-up Asli Sumen will now represent Turkey in China.

