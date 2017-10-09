Lefteris Petrounias world champion on the still rings

After an excellent performance, Lefteris Petrounias won the gold metal, for the second time in a row, on the still rings, at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championship that was held in Montreal, Canada. The Greek athlete scored 15.433 points in total; Russian athlete Denis Ablyazin scored 15.333 b points winning the silver medal, while Chinese athlete Yang Lu won the bronze medal with 15.333 b points.

For Lefteris Petrounias, this was the seventh win in a row since April 2016, as he has managed to win in all seven athletic events in which he has taken part, including the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Source: ERT