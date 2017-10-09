PM Tsipras to visit Washington

Phantis
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump, in Washington, on October 17, to discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional issues. Athens estimates that the US President’s invitation confirms the upgraded role of Greece at geopolitical level, as well as the positive climate in Greece’s economy. The two leaders will also discuss about the sectors of economy, investments, energy, security and defense.

During his visit in the US, from October 14 to October 18, PM Tsipras will also meet with US Vice-President Mike Pence, with other US officials, with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, as well as with investors and representatives of Greek expatriates.

 

