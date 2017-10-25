Evidence of Turkish military officials being secretly sent back to Erdogan

According to recent evidence, Greek state services has sent back secretly to Turkey three military that are being accused and tried for participating in the Turkish coup d’état attempt against Tayyip Erdoğan.

The three marines had entered in Greece in 13 March 2017 and from that day they were missing.

According to official Turkish information the three marines were arrested in May 2017 in the region of Andrianoupolis when they were allegedly trying to enter in Greece.

However according to new evidence and new information these three “arrested” marines were delivered under fast and informal procedures from Greek to Turkish services.



Source: To Vima