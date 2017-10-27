Negotiations still in progress

Negotiations with the Institutions are progressing positively with a view to the closing of the 3rd evaluation. According to governmental sources the disbursement of the €800 million, while the positive performance of the Unified Social Insurance Fund and its budget figures have been confirmed.

Regarding the changes in the decision – making procedure on strikes, it was agreed that the 1/2 (1/3 of the current) of the economically settled members of the first-level business associations should be taken, with no changes to the secondary and tertiary organizations, nor the warning time for a strike.

Source: ERT