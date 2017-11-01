Unemployment recedes in July

In July, unemployment receded by 0.3%, compared to June, reaching 21%, according to data announced by Eurostat. 18.446 million unemployed were recorded in the EU in July, while the unemployed in the Eurozone reached 14.513 million. The highest EU unemployment rates were recorded in Greece (21%) and Spain (16.7%). The lowest EU unemployment rates were recorded in the Czech Republic (2.7%), in Germany (3.6%) and in Malta (4.1%).

Eurostat has announced that in July, the number of unemployed in Greece reached 1.010 million. 17.5% concerns men and 25.3% concerns women, while the unemployment rate for young people under the age of 25, was reduced to 42.8% in July, compared to 43% in June. The highest youth unemployment rates in the EU were recorded in Greece (42.8%), in Spain (37.2%) and in Italy (35.7%), while the lowest rate was recorded in Germany (6.4%).

Source: ERT