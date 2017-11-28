Phantis
Nine held over links to banned Turkish group

Posted on November 28, 2017, 7:14 am
The nine Turkish nationals detained in Greece are alleged to be members of the DHKP-C, a group that is active in Turkey, police sources said on Tuesday.

Police said that the suspects appear to be involved in an older case involving the transportation of munitions using a speedboat that was intercepted near Chios in 2013.

The investigation in the three appartments in the Athens districts of Neos Kosmos and Kallithea where the counter-terrorism squad detained nine Turkish nationals (eight men and one woman) on Tuesday morning is still at its start.

Police have now focused attention on the evidence found in the three apartments, which appears to consist of materials used for the construction of bombs and on discovering why these were in the suspects’ possession.

Officers said that there is a large volume of digital evidence that must be investigated with great care, something that will take a lot of time.

According to police, there is an outstanding warrant for the arrest of one of the individuals detained on Tuesday.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency – Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

Greeks clean up, mourn after floods kill 16

European Commission report shows an improvement of health in Greece

