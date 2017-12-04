Greece’s finance minister said Saturday that an agreement had been reached between the heavily indebted country and its creditors on its progress in implementing reforms.

The agreement on the so-called Third Assessment of Greece’s latest bailout program will allow Greece to receive fresh funds next year, after implementing workplace reforms, speeding up the settlement of bad loans, tightening up rules for family subsidies and selling off state-owned power plants.

European monetary affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici also announced that a “staff-level agreement” had been reached, meaning that although creditor representatives were involved, the European Union’s finance ministers must approve the agreement, which they are expected to do Monday.

Finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos said Greece would have to vote on at least two major bills by January 22 to implement the agreement.

mm

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

European Commission report shows an improvement of health in Greece

Related Post

Tsipras talks with Merkel, stresses need to complete 2nd review

Tsipras talks with Merkel, stresses need to complete 2nd review
/ Dec 16
Greece asks for improved offers in Thessaloniki Port Authority tender

Greece asks for improved offers in Thessaloniki Port Authority tender
/ Apr 8
Kotzias, Stier discuss bilateral relations, EU prospects for Balkan countries

Kotzias, Stier discuss bilateral relations, EU prospects for Balkan countries
/ May 31