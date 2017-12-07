Deputy Foreign Minister Terence Quick visits Ivory Coast

A call for investments to Greek solar power and biomass companies addressed Energy and Oil Minister of Ivory Coast, Thierry Tanoh, during his meeting in Abidjan with Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Terence Quick, within the scope of the African Union – European Union Summit that was held in the capital of the west-African country.

The meetings of the Greek Deputy FM were an initiative of the Greek expatriates of Ivory Coast, a group that may be small in size (no more than 30 persons in Abidjan), but very powerful in the business world. Mr. Quick, after thanking the honorable Greek consul in Abidjan, Natassa Christogianni, who organized the meeting, stressed that the Greek community has asked nothing from homeland, but anticipates becoming a bridge of communication between businesses in Greece and those in Ivory Coast, so that Greek companies obtain more activities, adding to their necessary openness.

Source: ERT