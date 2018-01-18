Phantis
New proposition on the name of FYROM announced by Matthew Nimetz

Posted on January 18, 2018, 12:46 pm
UN special mediator for the naming dispute Matthew Nimetz has announced that a new proposition was presented to Athens and Skopje for the settlement of the name issue, just a few hours before the start of the negotiations between the two sides in New York. In a television interview, Mr. Nimetz called for realism from both sides, stressing, “right now the country’s name in the UN is Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, so the term ‘Macedonia’ is included in the name”.

The UN special mediator appeared optimistic about finding a solution “that will meet the conditions of the Greek side and will satisfy the people of the northern neighboring country”. “If we wait another 25 years, the problem will become worst”, he added.

 

Source: ERT

