Positive economic environment returns to Greece

On the occasion of a forum that started on Thursday at “Stavros Niarchos Foundation”, entitled “Greece: the roads of hope”, Attica Bank President and former representative of Greece in the IMF Panagiotis Roumeliotis stated, “Greece’s GDP is rising for the first time since 2010, the fiscal deficit has been almost eliminated, while the export growth in 2017 reached an amazing 13%”.

Mr. Roumeliotis also said that direct foreign investments have increased to the levels of 2005, the bank sector presents growth after three recapitalizations, and the trust of citizens to the bank system has improved. However, he stressed that the main problem of the Greek bank sector is non-performing loans, which reach 44.45%, and a great effort should be made for them to drop to 35% by 2019. The forum, which continues on Friday, is held by the magazine “Le Nouvel Observateur”, the newspaper “Kathimerini” and Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

Source: ERT