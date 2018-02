The Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation’s (ERT) management has announced that the Greek participation in the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest will be Yianna Terzi’s song “Oneiro mou (My Dream)”, with music by the performer herself and lyrics by Yianna Terzi and Aris Kalimeris. The song is arranged and produced by Michalis Papathanassiou and Dimitris Stamatiou.

Source: ERT