Tsipras: Turkey’s irresponsible actions put human lives in danger

“Greece will not allow, nor accept or tolerate any dispute of its territorial integrity and sovereign rights. Greece is in the hard core of the European Union, a member of NATO with strong regional role, and a pillar of stability in a destabilized area”, stressed Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras during a speech after his meetings at the Ministry of Shipping and the National Coordination Centre for Border Supervision and Control, in the aftermath of the incident at Imia.

“Any provocative actions and the aggressive rhetoric against the sovereign rights of a member state of the EU turn against the entire EU. The recent incident at Imia was the result of an utterly irresponsible attitude on part of Turkey, which put human lives in danger”, added the Prime Minister, who also praised the leadership and the forces of the Hellenic Coast Guard for their successful actions, saying, “They do their duty under difficult conditions, always selflessly and with a high sense of responsibility”.

Source: ERT