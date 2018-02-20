The solution to the FYROM name issue needs to involve “a package deal,” main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the online Politico (Europe) news site in an interview in Munich on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis was attending the Munich Security Conference over the weekend (Feb. 16-18).

In his interview, the ND leader said the solution “has to be a package deal. (…) All issues have to be resolved simultaneously. This isn’t just about a name, it’s about irredentism, it’s about changing the school books. At the end of the day, it’s about changing their constitution to make sure that whatever is agreed is reflected in a constitutional change.”

He warned that if FYROM is “not willing to change their constitution now, we as a party are not going to start a discussion.”

Asked to comment about Greek-Turkish relations, the main opposition leader said he was “extremely concerned,” as tension in the area has shown a sharp rise in the past year. “There’s reason to be extremely concerned,” he said.

“Turkey is disputing Greek territory and has done so over the past 20 years, but it’s doing so now in a much more aggressive manner. We need to be firm,” he said.