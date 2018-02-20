Thessaloniki mayor undergoes successful angioplasty

Thessaloniki mayor Yiannis Boutaris underwent an angioplasty and stent placement surgery on Tuesday, after doctors found two blocked arteries during a scheduled medical check.

The mayor was admitted to the Interbalkan Medical Center in Thessaloniki for a scheduled coronary catheterization in the morning, during which doctors found two arteries with stenosis and decided he should be operated on.

Doctors are monitoring his condition at the intensive care unit and are expected to discharge him on Wednesday.