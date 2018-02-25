‘Greece on the radar of foreign investors’

The funding of the Development Bank has been secured as besides the Hellenic Fund for Entrepreneurship and Development and other funds that will be integrated into the new organisation, the respective banks of France, United Kingdom, Germany and Brazil’s will also contribute, stated Alternate Economy Minister Alexis Charitsis in an interview with the Sunday newspaper kontranews. He also added that until the end of June the necessary institutional frameworks will be completed and the Bank will be ready to start its operation.

“The crucial is to safeguard the country’s self-financing and this is something the government is building systematically” Charitsis said.

Greece has restored its international prestige and is getting dynamically on the radar of the foreign investors who are expressing high interest to invest in Greece in a series of sectors as transport, energy, logistics and industry including tourism, real estate and financial services.

Charitsis said that the government implements a comprehensive plan on the attraction of investments but “we promote the investments that respect the labor and environment law and create stable and well paid job positions; investments that bring the technology to Greek enterprises and create a productive ecosystem able to upgrade the potential of the local economy.”