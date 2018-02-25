Phantis
Greece Economy Business

‘Greece on the radar of foreign investors’

mm

Posted on February 25, 2018, 4:37 pm
41 secs

The funding of the Development Bank has been secured as besides the Hellenic Fund for Entrepreneurship and Development and other funds that will be integrated into the new organisation, the respective banks of France, United Kingdom, Germany and Brazil’s will also contribute, stated Alternate Economy Minister Alexis Charitsis in an interview with the Sunday newspaper kontranews. He also added that until the end of June the necessary institutional frameworks will be completed and the Bank will be ready to start its operation.

“The crucial is to safeguard the country’s self-financing and this is something the government is building systematically” Charitsis said.

Greece has restored its international prestige and is getting dynamically on the radar of the foreign investors who are expressing high interest to invest in Greece in a series of sectors as transport, energy, logistics and industry including tourism, real estate and financial services.

Charitsis said that the government implements a comprehensive plan on the attraction of investments but “we promote the investments that respect the labor and environment law and create stable and well paid job positions; investments that bring the technology to Greek enterprises and create a productive ecosystem able to upgrade the potential of the local economy.”

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Tsipras in Brussels for the informal EU Summit

Related Post

Research vessel scans and reveals the secrets of Santorini and Kolumbo volcanoes

Research vessel scans and reveals the secrets of Santorini and Kolumbo volcanoes
/ Mar 29
Tsipras: Europe has surrendered to the IMF and this explains its existential crisis

Tsipras: Europe has surrendered to the IMF and this explains its existential crisis
/ Mar 24
Refugee cookout steals the show at 19th Thessaloniki Documentary Festival

Refugee cookout steals the show at 19th Thessaloniki Documentary Festival
/ Mar 11