The FYR Macedonia government on Wednesday survived a parliamentary vote of no-confidence brought by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party over its handling of relations with Greece and Bulgaria.

The vote was seen as a test for Prime Minister Zaev’s reform agenda and policy of improving relations with the two neighbours as a step to joining the European Union and NATO.

Sixty-two deputies in the 120-seat parliament voted against the no-confidence motion, while 40 were in favor.

Source: Sofia News Agency