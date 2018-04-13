Workshop on combating fake news on the Internet

The European Institute of Communication (ECI), the European Parliament’s Office in Greece and the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, in cooperation with Fight Hoax are organizing a conference-workshop on the subject of Fake News and the technological challenges and risks that affect the citizens’ daily life as well as the institution of democracy.

The workshop will take place on May 3 at 11:00 at the European Parliament’s Ceremony Hall in Greece on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day. During the workshop issues such: The Next Generation of False News, the role of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, as well as the Greek tools available to combat fake news.

One of the main subjects of this workshop is also the application that Fight Hoax Greek innovative team has developed. The team is run by Valentinos Tzekas and his colleagues and has garnered global attention as a potential answer to this global problem. This application that has been developed and proposed to the European Parliament, can assess information, within seconds, regarding the reliability of a news piece based on a set of linguistic and statistical parameters.

Dr. George Giannakopoulos, from the Institute of Informatics and Telecommunications of NCSR Demokritos, will map the future of fake news in an overview of the convergence of related technologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, while the head of the Institute, Marios Nottas Institute will analyze what the Cambridge Analytica scandal has taught us regarding the abusive practices of mobile and software applications.

Athena Research Center scientific associate, Thanasis Vergoulis, will present the technological tools that can help journalists, researchers and citizens to filter out false scientific studies. The workshop will be open to professionals, Communication and Journalism students and general public. However, due to the great interest and limited seats, a confirmation system will be in place. Interested parties can complete the form here.

The European Communication Institute (EIC) is a synergy of European Public Entities, higher education institutes, language and culture technologies and research. It offers bilingual postgraduate studies in Athens and Vienna in Communication and Journalism.

Where: European Parliament’s Ceremony Hall (2 Xenophon street and Amalias Avenue).

When: May 3 at 11h.

Source: ERT