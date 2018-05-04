500 Albanian policemen left work, scared of financial scrutiny

500 Albanian policemen have refused to check on whether they are corrupt and have left the country’s law enforcement system, according to a news release from the Albanian Interior Ministry.

“A week before the deadline for submission of documents by all police officers, 500 of them left work voluntarily. About 8,000 or 60% of police officers have already filed the required forms, “the agency said. The documents must detail the financial situation of law enforcement officers. Besides police officers, such a document must be filed by judges and prosecutors.

Albanian Interior Minister Fatmir Jaferi said the police have no room for people who are corrupt or part of organized crime. “We can not catch a big criminal if the police are not clean,” he added.

Source: Sofia News Agency