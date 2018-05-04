The 14th Regional Conference on the Productive Restructuring of the Northern Aegean, held in Mytilene, concluded with the speech of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Mr. Tsipras presented the planning for the support of the islands afflicted by the refugee crisis. The measures include compensations for the residents of Moria, in Lesvos, and of Chalkeios, in Chios, who have been particularly affected by the refugee flows and the allocation of the camps.

At the same time, limited violent incidents took place at Telonio Square, at the port of Mytilene, on Thursday evening, on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s visit to Lesvos. After a demonstration held at Sappho Square, organized by scientific bodies and professional traders of Lesvos, around 80 young people tried to get to the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy, where the Prime Minister was delivering his speech, but they were pushed back by police forces using chemicals.

Source: ERT