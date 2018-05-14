Greece the main beneficiary from Juncker plan

According to the European Commission, Greece is the main EU country benefited from the investments of the Juncker plan, aiming at growth. The Juncker plan is expected to mobilize investments amounting to 283.7 billion euros, which represents 90% of the initial target, stresses the European Commission.

More specifically, the European Investment Bank has approved financing for Greece from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), amounting almost to 2.4 billion euros, which is estimated to mobilize investments of 9.2 billion euros in Greece. As a result of these numbers, Greece ranks first among the 28 EU member states, based on the GDP of each country. Estonia, Bulgaria, Portugal and Spain are in the next places.

Source: ERT