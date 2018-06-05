Greece

Migrants trapped on Evros River islet transported ashore

Posted on June 05, 2018, 1:16 pm
Thirty-four undocumented migrants who were trapped on an islet in the Evros River Delta, in northern Greece, were freed on Tuesday afternoon with the help of the local emergency squad (EMAK) and are in good health, border authorities said.

The 21 men, 6 women and 7 minors had called for help on a cellphone, and were transported to the shore.

Authorities said that although the the water level was low, there are several points in the river that are swampy and crossing is dangerous without a boat, which the migrants lacked.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

