The coast guard on Friday, following a pursuit, arrested a 37-year old foreign national driving a speedboat that had earlier let off seven irregular migrants on a beach (five men and two women) on the island of Kos.

The driver of the speedboat was spotted by two coast guard patrol vessels on Friday and repeatedly refused to comply with signals to stop the boat. Coast guard officers fired warning shots but also aimed shots at the speedboat, which was carrying out dangerous manouevres and attempted to ram one of the coast guard vessels. The suspect was slightly injured and was sent to Kos General Hospital for first aid.

Upon his discharge, the 37-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of illegally entering the country, people trafficking and resisting arrest.

