Phantis
Greece Arts & Humanities

“Dirty Dancing” comes to life in Athens

mm

Posted on June 28, 2018, 3:27 pm
10 secs

The legendary film Dirty Dancing, one of the biggest box office hits of modern cinema starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray, will come to life at Cinema Alive, the first immersive cinema experience.

On July 6, 7, 13 and 14, the Athenian audience will be “transported” back to the summer of 1963 at Kellermans Resort, in order to participate in the interactive experience together with Baby and Johnny.

Cinema Alive’s main aim of is to make the viewer part of the film. In this immersive performance, more than 30 actors and dancers will take the stage to reinterpret selected key scenes from the film. The Kellermans Resort will come alive via live music, scene props and costumes, contributing to the audience’s experience.

Following the show, a theme party based on the film will take place on the rooftop of Gazi Music Hall.

 

Source: ERT

mm

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Stathakis: The two main causes of the crisis have been successfully tackled

Related Post

Greece and Bulgaria latest countries to report avian flu outbreaks

Greece and Bulgaria latest countries to report avian flu outbreaks
/ Dec 28
Dendias: New Democracy constant demand for elections

Dendias: New Democracy constant demand for elections
/ Apr 8
Talks to settle Greece-FYR Macedonia name dispute in final stage

Talks to settle Greece-FYR Macedonia name dispute in final stage
/ May 29