Moscovici: Greece is now a proper EU member state

“The memoranda are over, Greece is now a proper EU member state, and reforms will be made by Greeks for Greeks,” European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici stated after his meeting with President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos, within the scope of his visit in Athens in the aftermath of Eurogroup’s historic agreement of June 21st on Greece’s debt. Following his meeting with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, Mr. Moscovici will make a speech before a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on the subject “A new chapter for Greece”. The European Commissioner is then expected to meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and with the heads of the opposition parties.

On his part, Prime Minister Tsipras, addressing the Council of Ministers on Monday, spoke of a clear exit from the memoranda without credit lines, without new prerequisites and without suffocating guardianship. The two-fold aim of the government is to support the weakest and enhance growth, he stressed.

Source: ERT