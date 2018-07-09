Phantis
Greek government planning to establish a microcredit fund

Addressing a development conference in Patras, Alternate Minister for Economy and Development Alexis Charitsis referred to the establishment of a new microcredit fund, which will support small businesses and entrepreneurs who do not have access to bank loans. Mr. Charitsis also announced that the relevant regulation will be soon presented to the Parliament.

The Alternate Minister stressed that small and medium-sized entrepreneurship is the pillar of the entire production system of the country, and thus any effort for growth should be based on the support of small and medium-sized enterprises. Referring to the country’s exit from the memoranda, he said, “This exit takes place under conditions set from the beginning by the Greek government; it is thus a clear exit with no credit lines.”

 

Source: ERT

