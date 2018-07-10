Special committee for the voting of Greeks abroad

With an amendment tabled by the government, a special Committee will be set up within the Ministry of Internal Affairs to study the procedures for the voting of Greeks abroad.

The Committee will have the task of recording and evaluating the current situation regarding the number of Greek voters residing abroad, as well as the institutional, economic, technical and political parameters related to the issue of voting.

After a period of five months, the Commission should propose to the Minister of Internal Affairs one or more alternative proposals for the regulation of the matter.

The amendment was signed on Friday by Deputy Foreign Minister Terence Quick, who said that the bill for the new Council of Greeks Abroad is to be expected in the following months.

Source: ERT