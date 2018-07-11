Greece has reportedly expelled two Russian diplomats over allegations that Moscow has interfered in its negotiations with neighboring FYR Macedonia.

Greek news outlets reported the expulsions Wednesday, adding that two other Russian envoys were banned from entering Greece.

Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos would not comment on the reports during a television interview, but said Athens would take appropriate “measures” against those who violated international law.

Authorities in Russia say two Greek diplomats will be expelled from Moscow in response.

Greece and Macedonia reached an agreement last month to end a decades-old dispute over the name of Macedonia, which is also the name of Greece’s northern province. The disagreement has become so fierce that Athens has blocked the former Yugoslav republic from joining NATO.

The deal calls for FYR Macedonia to formally change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia, which still must be approved by a referendum.

mm

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Special committee for the voting of Greeks abroad

NEXT ARTICLE

NATO Summit revolving around Greek issues

Related Post

‘Return of Parthenon Marbles an international request’

‘Return of Parthenon Marbles an international request’
/ Feb 19
Pavlopoulos-Moscovici: Greece will meet its commitments

Pavlopoulos-Moscovici: Greece will meet its commitments
/ Jul 25
Non-performing loans issue ripe for final settlement

Non-performing loans issue ripe for final settlement
/ Mar 29