Major archaeological find in Ancient Olympia

A clay plaque with an engraved inscription depicting verses from Homer’s “Odyssey” has been brought to light by archaeologists in Ancient Olympia. This valuable discovery was made during geoarchaeological researches, as part of the research program of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Elis in cooperation with the German Archaeological Institute and three German universities.

According to archaeologists, the plaque depicts 13 verses from the “Odyssey’s” 14th Rhapsody, where Odysseus addresses his friend Eumaeus. Preliminary estimates date the finding to the Roman era, probably before the 3rd century AD. If this date is confirmed, the plaque will be the oldest extant written extract of the Homeric Epics that has come to light.

